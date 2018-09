How to choose the Right EMS provider<br>for Medical products outsourcing

A new, free white paper advises medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on choosing the right electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider for medical products outsourcing has been released.

It’s available free to download at www.federalelec.com/medicalpaper Medical device OEMs must balance the need for consistent quality and conformance to product and regulatory requirements with the equally essential need to get new products to market quickly and efficiently. Partnering with a competent EMS provider can serve an OEM as a source for business, manufacturing and operational innovation and efficiency that can be leveraged for competitive advantage.However, choosing the wrong supplier can result in significant cost, product quality, and customer retention issues, warned Ed Evangelista, vice president, Federal Electronics, and author of the new white paper, “Choosing the Right EMS Provider for Medical Products Outsourcing.”“The key in the process of selecting the right EMS provider is determining who can provide a seamless and efficient extension of your operation while conforming to the critical requirements imposed by the FDA and other regulatory bodies,” Evangelista said.“Selecting an EMS partner for medical devices is a strategic process. A successful long-term relationship will pay lasting dividends in lower costs, higher productivity, greater creativity, and increased velocity to market. But the stakes are high. Virtually every decision is a minefield. Don’t take anything for granted,” Evangelista said.