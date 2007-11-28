Digi-Key and Stackpole sign<br>global distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Stackpole Electronics has announced that the companies have entered into a worldwide agreement for the distribution of SEI resistors.

SEI products include a broad line of surface mount and thru-hole resistors, including thick film, thin film, current sensing, carbon composition, and metal film/oxide as well as a growing line of wirewound and thick film power resistors. The terms of this new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the design and production quantity requirements of its diverse customer base.



“We are very excited about our new partnership agreement with Stackpole Electronics,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Stackpole’s commitment to taking care of the customer first makes this company a good match for Digi-Key. We are certain that the design engineers and purchasers we serve every day will be very interested in both the quality and easy accessibility of these products.”



“We are thrilled about our new engagement with Digi-Key,” said James Mullane, COO of Stackpole. “Digi-Key’s total commitment to service and its reputation with engineering and purchasing professionals is unsurpassed. With Digi-Key’s commitment to stock a broad line of Stackpole products, it will make it even easier for our customers to get the resistive products they need when they need them.”