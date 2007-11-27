Asian volume order for fuel cell plates

Sweden based Morphic Technologies’ subsidiary Cell Impact AB has received a further order relating to initial mass production of fuel cell flow plates for operating consumer electronics.

The Asian purchaser is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers. The initial order is valued at around MSEK 90 and the first delivery is to take place 2nd quarter 2008.



Cell Impact has received a further order relating to the production of flow plates for methanol fuel cells. The purchaser this time is a global electronics manufacturer which has been evaluating Cell Impact flow plates for some time. The plates are to be used in a number of the customer’s future products, powered by fuel cells.



Second order in a short time

The order is the second volume order within a short period. At the end of August, Cell Impact received its first volume order concerning series production of fuel cell plates for operating consumer electronics for a customer in the USA. That contract has a value of approx. MSEK 60 over a two-year period. As has already been communicated, apart from the now published orders, Cell Impact has also received a number of test orders for flow plates from players within various areas of application, including the vehicle industry.



Production of the flow plates will take place, in both cases, at the Cell Impact production facility in Karlskoga.



“The fact that one of the world’s biggest players within consumer electronics is choosing us as it´s supplier shows the strength of what we have to offer. However, this order is not just a breakthrough for us, it is also a breakthrough for the entire fuel cell industry”, says Jonas Eklind, President and CEO at Morphic Technologies.



“We have now reached the point where fuel cells are in the consumer field. The fact that this order also relates to fuel cells for consumer electronics is characteristic of the way things are developing within the fuel cell field right now. In all certainty, consumer electronics, including computers, cameras and MP3 players, are going to be the first area in which we will see products powered by fuel cells. We estimate that methanol fuel cells for consumer electronics will start being introduced onto the market in 2008”, says Martin Valfridsson, MD at Cell Impact.



The principal advantages of fuel cells in consumer electronics include their significantly longer operating times. Unlike today’s batteries, very rapid charging of discharged units powered by fuel cells will also be possible.

In a fuel cell system for consumer electronics, electricity is produced by breaking down the fuel which then reacts with oxygen. Fuel cell technology has a great potential because of its virtually non-existent impact on the environment and its superior level of efficiency.