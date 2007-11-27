Premier Farnell renews UPS contract

Premier Farnell announces the renewal of a Pan-European £40 million contract with global logistics firm UPS.

Premier Farnell plc announced at the fifth anniversary celebrations of their 20,000m² Distribution Centre in Liege, Belgium that they have signed a 3-year, £40 million plus contract with UPS to provide delivery services to their customers across Europe.



UPS was selected based on their past performance, commitment to service excellence and their high service delivery network, so critical to Premier Farnell’s next day customer commitment. Premier Farnell’s primary distribution centres which service customers in over 100 countries are located in Belgium, USA, UK and China. Premier Farnell already utilises UPS’s extensive network across the USA and into Asia.



“We are delighted to extend our strategic partnership with UPS and continue to offer a differentiating quality of service to our customers wherever they are in the world,” said Harriet Green, CEO, Premier Farnell.



“This move underpins our continued commitment to improve service levels, expand and internationalise our business and respond to the increasing needs of our customers, particularly in the time critical field of electronic design. With our world class web sites customers can order from us 24/7 and we need a delivery service to respond to their needs.”



Commenting further, Doug Moon, Vice President of Strategic Accounts for UPS in Europe, added “Farnell’s commitment to service quality and using technology to improve their customers’ experience are perfectly aligned with our strengths at UPS. We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with Premier Farnell as their business continues to expand.”