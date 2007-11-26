Electronics Production | November 26, 2007
Philips buys US light bulb maker
US based Light bulb maker Genlyte Group Incorporated, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Philips.
US based Genlyte Group Incorporated, a manufacturer of lighting fixtures, controls, and related products for the commercial, industrial and residential markets, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Philips Holding USA Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics pursuant to which Philips will acquire Genlyte in an all-cash transaction for approximately USD 2.7 billion that will create one of the world leaders in lighting fixtures, controls and related products.
The acquisition will be conducted by means of a tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Genlyte, followed by the merger of Genlyte with Philips' acquisition subsidiary. The tender offer is subject to a number of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2008.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Philips will commence a tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Genlyte stock at a price of USD 95.50 per share in cash within 10 business days of November 25, 2007. The Board of Directors of Genlyte has unanimously approved the transaction and has recommended that Genlyte stockholders accept the offer and tender their shares of Genlyte pursuant to the offer.
"This offer creates outstanding value for our stockholders and enables our management and talented associates to continue our successful strategy," said Larry K. Powers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genlyte. "This reflects the strength of Genlyte's brands, strong customer relationships, and many years of successful growth in sales and earnings. We are especially pleased that we have the opportunity to build upon these assets as we join an entity that understands the lighting fixtures and controls industry and can bring us extensive creative solutions and financial resources to further grow our business. We view this merger as an exciting opportunity for everyone, and as a result the Board unanimously recommended the offer to our stockholders."
McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor and Sagent Advisors Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to Genlyte.
The acquisition will be conducted by means of a tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Genlyte, followed by the merger of Genlyte with Philips' acquisition subsidiary. The tender offer is subject to a number of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2008.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Philips will commence a tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Genlyte stock at a price of USD 95.50 per share in cash within 10 business days of November 25, 2007. The Board of Directors of Genlyte has unanimously approved the transaction and has recommended that Genlyte stockholders accept the offer and tender their shares of Genlyte pursuant to the offer.
"This offer creates outstanding value for our stockholders and enables our management and talented associates to continue our successful strategy," said Larry K. Powers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genlyte. "This reflects the strength of Genlyte's brands, strong customer relationships, and many years of successful growth in sales and earnings. We are especially pleased that we have the opportunity to build upon these assets as we join an entity that understands the lighting fixtures and controls industry and can bring us extensive creative solutions and financial resources to further grow our business. We view this merger as an exciting opportunity for everyone, and as a result the Board unanimously recommended the offer to our stockholders."
McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor and Sagent Advisors Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to Genlyte.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments