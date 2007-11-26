IBM is looking for space in Poland

US based computer maker IBM is looking for a site in Poland. This project will employ 500 people.

The company has already visited Szczecin and Gdansk in Poland. A person who took part in the meetings with IBM said the company is looking for a 5,000 square meters of space. The company plans to launch operations in the first quarter of 2008, Puls Biznesu reports. However this project is still secret and if they would be any electronics manufacturing at the site or not is still unknown. IBM has been checking out northern Poland. Today the company is present in southern Poland.