Syntune appoints new CEO

Syntune AB, a developer of innovative single-chip tunable lasers today announced that it has appointed Patrik Evaldsson as its Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Evaldsson held the position as CEO and later CTO at Optillion, that went in to administration a couple of months ago.

Patrik Evaldsson brings more than 15 years of experience from the optical components industry with a track record of taking products from development into the market. Most recently he held the position as CEO and later CTO at Optillion a developer and manufacturer of 10Gb/s pluggable DWDM modules.



"Patrik Evaldsson's experience from leading optical companies and working in international environments makes him the ideal person to take Syntune to the next level. We are very pleased to have Patrik onboard," said Peder Holm, Investment Director at InnovationsKaptial.



"I am very excited about joining the Syntune team. They have developed a technology and a business model that provide the customers with what they are looking for in tunable lasers, low cost, small size, low power and fast tuning speeds," said Patrik Evaldsson.



"Syntune has long believed that the small form factor and pluggable market is the sweet spot that will take tunability to the mainstream. Patrik brings a wealth of business experience, in this area and generally, that will serve Syntune well as we expand. We welcome him on board," said Björn Broberg, Chairman.