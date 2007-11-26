Companies continue to look for component<br>business opportunities in N. America

With the shift of electronic manufacturing to lower cost regions, North American electronic component companies continue to scramble for new business by constantly looking for new and steady revenue streams that will remain in the North American market.

Companies that do not pursue new market opportunities run the risk of seeing their market share erode. Moreover, as companies look for new business opportunities, the level of competition will intensify, especially in niche markets with higher profit margins.



This briefing will benefit electronic component suppliers, raw material vendors and supply chain partners looking to gain market share.



This briefing will provide an analysis of key vertical market opportunities that possess strong profit margin potential for electronic component manufacturers that participate in the North American market. Additionally, this briefing will discuss growth opportunities in the value chain along with strategic direction for future growth.



“Increasingly there are outsourcing opportunities for electronic component manufacturers as companies move up the value chain,” notes Frost & Sullivan Research Manager Keith Robinson. “These companies are tapping into new revenue streams for assemblies, design and other value added services.”