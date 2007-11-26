Foxconn's new plant to meet increasing<br>orders from Nokia and Sony Ericsson

evertiq reported last week that EMS provider Foxconn plans to invest more than $500 million in building a new plant in southern China. With this investment the company plans to double capacity by the end of next year.

Foxconn plans to double capacity by the end of next year to meet increasing orders from customers such as Nokia and Sony Ericsson Communications.



According to Foxconn's spokes person Vincent Tong, the new plant may eventually become larger than the company's premises in Shenzhen, Taipeitimes reports. According to latest reports Foxconn plans to build an industrial and entertainment complex in northern Vietnam. This investment will be worth US$1 billion.