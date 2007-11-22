Marvell to restructure in Israel

Sources inform ''Globes'' online magazine that US based semiconductor firm Marvell Technology Group (is set to launch a restructuring of its operations in Israel.

Marvell, which currently employs 1,200 people in Israel, will step up the consolidation of the various businesses it has acquired, leading to a likely loss of 100-200 local jobs. Most the jobs lost will be at Marvell's branches in Ramat Hehayal and Petah Tikva, which were formerly owned by Radlan, and DSPC, Globes reported.