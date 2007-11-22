ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler<br>Laboratory in collaboration

ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Microwave Chemistry (CDLMC) located at Karl-Franzens-University in Graz has announced a scientific collaboration on flow/microwave chemistry research.

The project will focus on the application of flow reactors for organic synthesis and the development of novel technologies utilizing ThalesNano's background in continuous processing. ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler Research Association (CDG) will jointly provide financial support for the collaboration.



Dr. Laszlo Urge, CEO of ThalesNano Inc, said "We joined forces with one of the leading research laboratories in Europe for the application of our technologies. This will enable us to jointly develop novel methods and environmentally friendly solutions with our technology. The Christian Doppler Research Association in Austria provides a great example on how to effectively support basic and applied research and innovation. The Christian Doppler Laboratory for Microwave Chemistry under the leadership of Professor C. Oliver Kappe has proven over the last several years how the adaptation of new technologies can impact the development of science and technology in the field of chemistry. We expect that the collaboration results in further innovations."



Professor Kappe, the Director of the CDLMC, commented "We believe that this collaboration with ThalesNano, one of the leading companies involved in flow chemistry instrument and application development will result in the creation of further important technologies, from which the entire chemistry community in both academia and industry could benefit from.