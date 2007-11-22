Material | November 22, 2007
ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler<br>Laboratory in collaboration
ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler Laboratory for Microwave Chemistry (CDLMC) located at Karl-Franzens-University in Graz has announced a scientific collaboration on flow/microwave chemistry research.
The project will focus on the application of flow reactors for organic synthesis and the development of novel technologies utilizing ThalesNano's background in continuous processing. ThalesNano and the Christian Doppler Research Association (CDG) will jointly provide financial support for the collaboration.
Dr. Laszlo Urge, CEO of ThalesNano Inc, said "We joined forces with one of the leading research laboratories in Europe for the application of our technologies. This will enable us to jointly develop novel methods and environmentally friendly solutions with our technology. The Christian Doppler Research Association in Austria provides a great example on how to effectively support basic and applied research and innovation. The Christian Doppler Laboratory for Microwave Chemistry under the leadership of Professor C. Oliver Kappe has proven over the last several years how the adaptation of new technologies can impact the development of science and technology in the field of chemistry. We expect that the collaboration results in further innovations."
Professor Kappe, the Director of the CDLMC, commented "We believe that this collaboration with ThalesNano, one of the leading companies involved in flow chemistry instrument and application development will result in the creation of further important technologies, from which the entire chemistry community in both academia and industry could benefit from.
Dr. Laszlo Urge, CEO of ThalesNano Inc, said "We joined forces with one of the leading research laboratories in Europe for the application of our technologies. This will enable us to jointly develop novel methods and environmentally friendly solutions with our technology. The Christian Doppler Research Association in Austria provides a great example on how to effectively support basic and applied research and innovation. The Christian Doppler Laboratory for Microwave Chemistry under the leadership of Professor C. Oliver Kappe has proven over the last several years how the adaptation of new technologies can impact the development of science and technology in the field of chemistry. We expect that the collaboration results in further innovations."
Professor Kappe, the Director of the CDLMC, commented "We believe that this collaboration with ThalesNano, one of the leading companies involved in flow chemistry instrument and application development will result in the creation of further important technologies, from which the entire chemistry community in both academia and industry could benefit from.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments