Manufacturing in Scotland still alive,<br>electronics industry still weak

Manufactured exports grew by 1.2 % to £15 billion in Scotland in 2006, according to latest figures from SCDI (the Scottish Council for Development and Industry).

However, despite the growing figures overall, the electronics industry in Scotland was showing another weak year. Sales in the industry declined from £10.8bn in 1997 to £5.8bn last year, The edinburgh paper reports. "The increase in overall trade and the strong performance of many sectors show that Scots-based manufacturers can compete in the global market, despite competition from the emerging economies of Asia and Eastern Europe.", said Alan Wilson, chief executive of the SCDI.