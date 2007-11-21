Electronics Production | November 21, 2007
Poland emerges as the European R&D hub
Despite the low labor costs, unsaturated markets, and steady economic recovery that have made the Asia Pacific region attractive for semiconductors manufacturers, Poland has emerged as the research and development (R&D) centre of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).
In setting up R&D in Poland, companies seek to lower costs, increase efficiency, improve quality, and diversify from their basic activities.
Growth and development in this industry affects other end-user industries such as consumer electronics and computers. Due to its strong linkage with the economy and other industries, trends in this industry are conscientiously tracked.
Over the years, the production base of electronic components and semiconductors sectors have shifted from the developing countries of North America and Europe to the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America to capitalize on low labor costs and other conducive market conditions.
However, Poland has the highest population of such centers among the Eastern European countries. Several multinational corporations (MNCs) have chosen Poland as a location for their R&D centers. There are 40 R&D centers belonging to foreign investors in Poland, employing over 4,500 people.
“The automation and electronics industry is one of the leading manufacturing sectors in all industrialized and newly industrializing countries of the world,” notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Meera Krishnaswamy. “Due to its pervasive applicability, the industry is strongly linked to macroeconomic conditions and also considered a leading indicator of the health of an economy.”
“For many companies, Poland is the obvious choice due to the availability of highly qualified labor force, presence of universities, support of authorities, the largest market in central Europe, and possibly the lowest labor costs on the continent,” explains Krishnaswamy. “The biggest R&D centers are located in Warsaw, Cracow, and Wroclaw.”
Most top MNCs in the industry have sales, marketing, and support centers in Poland. However, the presence of production facilities is minimal.
The number one companies in the automation and semiconductor industries, namely ABB and Intel, have chosen Poland as their R&D hub. These centers have become successful and the companies are continuing to expand their presence in the country.
Growth and development in this industry affects other end-user industries such as consumer electronics and computers. Due to its strong linkage with the economy and other industries, trends in this industry are conscientiously tracked.
Over the years, the production base of electronic components and semiconductors sectors have shifted from the developing countries of North America and Europe to the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America to capitalize on low labor costs and other conducive market conditions.
However, Poland has the highest population of such centers among the Eastern European countries. Several multinational corporations (MNCs) have chosen Poland as a location for their R&D centers. There are 40 R&D centers belonging to foreign investors in Poland, employing over 4,500 people.
“The automation and electronics industry is one of the leading manufacturing sectors in all industrialized and newly industrializing countries of the world,” notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Meera Krishnaswamy. “Due to its pervasive applicability, the industry is strongly linked to macroeconomic conditions and also considered a leading indicator of the health of an economy.”
“For many companies, Poland is the obvious choice due to the availability of highly qualified labor force, presence of universities, support of authorities, the largest market in central Europe, and possibly the lowest labor costs on the continent,” explains Krishnaswamy. “The biggest R&D centers are located in Warsaw, Cracow, and Wroclaw.”
Most top MNCs in the industry have sales, marketing, and support centers in Poland. However, the presence of production facilities is minimal.
The number one companies in the automation and semiconductor industries, namely ABB and Intel, have chosen Poland as their R&D hub. These centers have become successful and the companies are continuing to expand their presence in the country.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments