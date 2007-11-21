Regional expansion for Artetch Circuits

East Sussex based Artetch Circuits have appointed Peter Fuller as its Northern Area Sales Manager in what is being seen as a shift in approach from the UK’s sixth largest PCB manufacturer.

Peter has worked in the Printed Circuit Industry for 23 Years, having worked for Express Circuits, CC Electronic Europe and more recently Leicester Circuits.



Peter stated, “I am looking forward to working at Artetch. Artetch has always had a good reputation in the industry for Quality and Service and I am pleased to be a part of its future. Artetch is a progressive Company and is bringing a lot of new opportunities to its customers.



Chris Buckland – Sales Director commented “Peter is a good addition to our Sales Team and he brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge in Printed Circuits which will complement the rest of the team. The increase in our Sales Force is a key objective in our continued growth following the acquisition of Artetch by Martin Morrell last year and will aid us in providing an improved service to our growing customer base. In addition to Peter we have also increased the Internal Sales Team with Jane Hoskins joining us to assist in our Customer Support.”