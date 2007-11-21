Supply agreement between Epcos and Valeo

Epcos has signed a long-term framework agreement with Valeo Raytheon Systems Inc. and Valeo Schalter und Sensoren GmbH (Valeo) for the supply of multilayer ceramic modules.

These products are used in automobiles for blind spot detection. Multilayer ceramic modules from EPCOS have been used in mobile communications and wireless LAN applications for many years. The cooperation with Valeo opens the door to large-volume applications in automotive electronics as well.



“Automotive electronics is one of our high-growth markets”, says Gerhard Pegam, President and CEO of EPCOS. “Through our long-term collaboration with Valeo we will utilize new growth opportunities and strengthen our position in this promising market.“