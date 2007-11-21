Huntsman receives Frost & Sullivan<br>European Award

Huntsman has received the Frost & Sullivan European Green Product Innovation of the Year Award 2007 in the Field of Electronic Chemicals for its Azyral laminating resin systems.

Azyral laminating resin systems recognised by Frost & Sullivan in the field of electronic chemicals



With this award product innovation from Huntsman has been recognised for:

- anticipating and addressing ongoing environmental concerns

- supporting manufacturers in their efforts to comply with RoHS and WEEE directives

- providing cost-efficient solutions to the electronics industry.



Azyral laminating resin systems are a patented innovation from Huntsman, specifically formulated for the PCB industry and thermal resistant composite applications for different markets, such as electronics, energy and aerospace. In electronics, they are applied for the manufacture of printed circuit boards, high density interconnects and advanced package substrates.



Azyral laminating helps manufacturers to comply with Directives such as RoHS and WEEE which came into effect from 1 July 2006.