Electronics Production | November 20, 2007
Digi-Key and Bulgin in global distribution pact
Digi-Key and Bulgin Components have signed a worldwide distribution agreement.
Bulgin products stocked by Digi-Key include Bulgin’s waterproof (IP68) connectors, including USB, Firewire and Ethernet connectors and cable assemblies, a Bluetooth adapter with a waterproof USB connector, a variety of circular connectors, and several vandal resistant pushbutton switches.
We are very pleased to add these world-class components to our product offering,” said Digi-Key President Mark Larson. “The name Bulgin is synonymous with high performance connectors used in challenging environments, and we are certain that our customers will find these products to be of consequential interest and appeal.”
“Bulgin Components’ partnership with Digi-Key provides another channel for customers of all sizes and stages of development to access Bulgin products,” said Charlie Fixa, vice president of Sales and Marketing, North America. “As a premier catalog distributor, Digi-Key strengthens Bulgin’s ability to serve our customers worldwide through their strength in sales, engineering support and logistics,” Fixa continued. “This new distribution agreement will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the design and production quantity needs of Bulgin’s diverse customer base.”
