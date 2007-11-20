HP post a great Quarter - Good news for Jabil

Hewlett-Packard net income rose in Q4 by 28% to $2.16 billion compared to $1.7 billion the previously year. It was the notebook sales that helped the company in the right direction.

In the tree month which ended in October 31, sales rose 15% to $28.3 billion. These figures beat Hewlett-Packard's forecast by more than $1 billion.



HP good results are great news for Jabil as the company is a major supplier to HP. Nokia who also is Jabil customer recently posted good results which means that the demand for contract manufacturing for Jabil should be quite good considering the overall drag in the economy, liquidmetaladvocate.blogspot reports.



Jabil’s customers include Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Nokia (21% of sales), and Philips (12%). In recent years Jabil has been expanding into Asian and Eastern European markets.