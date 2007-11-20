iPhone’s impact greater than the sum of shipments

Apple’s iPhone has generated a level of hype rarely seen in the global electronics industry. But what is the real extent of the iPhone’s impact on the technology and entertainment industries?

More than 1.1 billion mobile phones will be shipped worldwide in 2007—but only 4.5 million iPhones—giving the product only a fractional percentage of the total market, according to iSuppli Corp.



“Why does iSuppli believe that a device with such miniscule market share will have a revolutionary impact on the mobile multimedia market?” asked David Carnevale, vice president of multimedia content and services for iSuppli. “The simple answer is: It’s easy to use, so it promotes greater usage. But in fact, the iPhone is influencing a complex web of technologies, business arrangements, competitors and consumers expectations that will have a huge impact on all participants in the global mobile-handset, multimedia and entertainment industries.