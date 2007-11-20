nLight concludes acquisition of Liekki

nLight has announced the closure of the definitive agreement to acquire fiber manufacturer Liekki, based in Lohja, Finland.

Further terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. “While the acquisition officially closed on November 9th, we have already been actively working with the Liekki team to integrate them into the nLight strategy, organization and future plans. Liekki's Direct Nanoparticle Deposition (DND) fiber technology process gives us a unique capability which allows us to better serve our customers,” stated Scott Keeney, nLightI’s president and CEO. “We are delighted to have the Liekki team joining nLight and excited about our combined capabilities and opportunitie."