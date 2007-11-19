Intel looking for WiMax partner in Russia

Intel will take part in the creation of a mobile wireless WiMax system in Russia. Therefore the company is looking for partners in Russia.

The WiMax network will cost over $1 billion. Even with financing like that, a shortage of frequencies will make the project difficult to run, Kommersant reports. "Intel wants to make WiMax available on a national level in three years and to begin constructing the network in the large cities of Russia next year", Igor Taber Intel broadband development director said.