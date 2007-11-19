IPTE’s plants in Eastern Europe<br>going according to the plan

The integration of the takeover of Barco factories in Poperinge (Belgium) and Kladno (the Czech Republic) went well and has been completed.

The company has installed a new assembly line in the Kladno plant with the result that the assembly production capacity has been expanded.



The construction of the company’s new plant in Romania is going according to the plan. The company expect to relocate from their current Romanian factory to this factory on a phased basis at the end of 2007 and in the first quarter of 2008.