Rood Technology is preparing a takeover

Rood Technology intends to strengthen its market position, inter alia by means of a merger or takeover. With one of its discussion partners, Rood has now reached the stage at which it is preparing a takeover bid. No further details can be given at this time.

In addition, Rood is looking to strengthen its operations in support of the supply chain Asia (China) – Europe. This concerns an alliance with suppliers in countries including low-wage countries. At the same time, Rood is also looking for alliances with European customers, in particular Fabless Design houses.



Rood's incepted strategy of strengthening its operations particularly in the fields of Test Engineering, Qualification and Failure and Technology Analysis are bearing fruit.



The business unit Test and Related Services, however, has remained at more or less the same level as in the first half of 2007, primarily due to a lack of test contracts from Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) and the dollar effect. Approximately 10% of the sales is dollar sensitive.



The slowdown of growth in the semiconductor industry during 2007 was only noticeable in the business unit Test and Related Services, and hardly at all in the other business units.



Dresden: While the start was not as smooth as expected initially, there appears to be a constant increase of sales. This will lead to a positive contribution to the operating result in early 2008.