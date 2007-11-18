Russian buyer target for Infineon’s French JV

Infineon expects to close the sale of its stake in Altis Semiconductor this quarter, which will save it about 200 million euros in restructuring charges.

Infineon is confident that it will close it this quarter according to a Reuters report. Altis is a joint venture with IBM which has its manufacturing site in Corbeil-Essonnes, France. Infineon and IBM said earlier this year that they had agreed to sell their shares in the venture to Switzerland based holding company Advanced Electronic Systems which is a subsidiary of Global Information Services, a Russian-based holding company.