Electronics Production | November 18, 2007
TSMC appoints new president Europe
TSMC - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd., has appointed Maria Marced as President of TSMC Europe, effective November 19.
Ms. Marced will be responsible for driving the development, strategy, and management of TSMC Europe, and will report to Dr. Kenneth Kin, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Service.
Ms. Marced succeeds Kees den Otter, who has retired after significant contribution to TSMC growth in Europe during his five-year tenure as President of TSMC Europe.
“TSMC is grateful for Kees’ outstanding service, and we wish him a peaceful and fulfilling retirement,” said Dr. Kin. “He has built a strong foundation of partnership with our European customers, and we are confident that Ms. Marced will build on this foundation to drive further growth for TSMC and its customers in the region. She brings almost three decades of semiconductor management experience to this strategic position, and we are delighted that she is a member of the TSMC family.”
Before joining TSMC, Ms. Marced was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing at NXP Semiconductors/Philips Semiconductors, where she contributed to the creation of its new brand entity, NXP, as well as the company’s sale to a private equity consortium. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Philips Semiconductors’ Connected Multimedia Solutions Business Unit. Before joining Philips, she was Vice President & Head of Intel’s European operations.
Ms. Marced holds a Ph.D. in Telecommunications Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Spain.
