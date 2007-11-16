HMS completes its 5th factory -<br>HMS Lodz, Poland

One year after inaugurating its 4th manufacturing facilities in Wykroty, Poland, HMS has completed its 5th factory in Lodz, Poland, HMS Lodz II.

With approximately 2.500 m² of office and manufacturing space the facilities will take up production on December 15th, 2007. The HMS property allows for a total expansion of a further 20.000 m² in the future.



The factory will manufacture elements of the wet-processing systems for RENA and HMS alike. The machines are then completed in the individual German facilities.



The investment was made in order to expand the existing business and to utilize the resources of the regions within Europe. Large capacities are required due to the high market growth rate that will reach approximately 40% this year.