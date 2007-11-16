Mentor Graphics and LeCroy in co-operation

Mentor Graphics and LeCroy Collaborate to Deliver High-Performance Verification Platform for USB Applications.

Mentor Graphics Corp. announced a collaboration with LeCroy to deliver a complete platform for Universal Serial Bus (USB)- based protocol applications. LeCroy is a leading provider of protocol analyzers and related test and measurement instruments for a wide-range of industries. The Mentor Graphics Veloce® family of hardware-assisted verification products and LeCroy’s USB protocol testers provide an integrated, cost-effective and efficient solution to verify USB-based designs with dynamic and accurate verification of embedded systems.



“As a market leader in USB test equipment, LeCroy is committed to providing SoC designers with high-class tools to develop and verify their platforms,” said Michael Romm, director of product development at LeCroy. “Mentor’s Veloce family of advanced hardware-assisted verification solutions complements our USB test systems. One of our key customers, a world leader in consumer electronic and multimedia systems, can now perform rigorous testing of their latest applications on this integrated, high-performance verification platform.”



USB is a widely adopted standard for connecting a variety of consumer devices and PC peripherals, and delivers a fast, low-cost, and hot-pluggable serial interface to end users.



With USB, users have an instant connection to a huge number of devices, such as digital cameras, DVD recorders, games consoles, mobile phones, PDAs, storage devices, printers, and popular hand-held multimedia products.



LeCroy has focused on creating products that improve productivity by helping engineers resolve design issues faster and more effectively, and continues to deliver market-leading solutions for technologies such as USB. When used with Mentor’s proven Veloce hardware-assisted verification technologies, the LeCroy test equipment provides an effective verification environment to conduct thorough and accurate System-on-Chip (SoC) design with USB-protocol tests. The goal of both companies is to help bring complex SoC designs to market on schedule, without compromising verification accuracy. Mentor recognizes the vital need for high-performance hardware-assisted verification to achieve faster design migration from the software simulation environment. USB technologies, in particular, stretch the limits of design validation and interoperability test since it connects more than computers and peripherals.



“With over a billion devices in the world, USB has become the de-facto standard in connecting products that are part of our daily lives, from digital cameras, multimedia players, PDAs, and mobile phones, to a myriad of PC peripherals. We worked closely with LeCroy to implement this high-performance USB solution for our customers, extending the capability of our industry proven emulation platform,” said Sanjay Sawant, director of marketing, Mentor Emulation Division. “Our combined industry-leading technologies deliver reliable and easy-to-use system verification solutions to help our customers develop new and innovative products without compromising delivery schedules. We are delighted that LeCroy is working with us to implement this ground-breaking capability within our hardware-assisted solutions.”