Flextronics and TI in soldering experiment

Flextronics in Skive Denmark has together with chip maker Texas Instruments (TI) tested a new type of surface treatment called nanocoating.

With this type of treatment the printed circuit is dropped in a water bath containing a metallic polyanilin. The bare copper traces will then be protected making the soldering very good, according to the German researchers who have discovered this technology.



This could save millions of Euros in saved production costs because the failure rate will be much lower, according to Anders Bjerregaard, business developer at Flextronics in Skive.