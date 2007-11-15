Flextronics needs more space for Kodak distribution

Flextronics Logistics USA has exercised an option on its lease for expanding business operations in the Chickasaw Distribution Center in Memphis the United States.

Flextronic’s signed a two-year lease but, with the option, has expanded into the remaining available space in the building. The additional space was required after Flextronics announced it was taking over distribution of Kodak's consumer digital products last June, local media reported.