XACT PCB launch new analysis tool

XACT PCB launches new product for the analysis and process control of PCB phototools and their plotting environment.

XACT PCB are technology leaders in solutions for the control and prediction of PCB registration. To complement their range of registration solutions, it has developed Artwork X specifically for process control of artworks and the artwork plotting process, a major contributor to registration errors.



Andrew Kelley, Technical Director of XACT PCB said "PCB fabricators know from experience that to optimally control their artwork process key factors to consider include accuracy of the plotter calibration, the control of films themselves and measurement of the plot room environment.



Until now, it has not been possible to quantify the resultant effects on the artworks - effects which result in yield loss due to both linear and non-linear distortions. XACT Artwork-X is a fast and easy to use toolkit providing graphical analysis and a statistical process control system for artwork films and their manufacturing environment".