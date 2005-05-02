Willtek opens new UK office

Willtek Communications today opened its new office for the UK operations in Cheadle Hulme near Manchester.

The new office will now provide the sales, repair, calibration and support services previously offered from Chessington. Willtek moved to the Manchester area in order to be centrally located to the majority of its customers. With this new office and service centre, Willtek moves closer to customers, offering consistent customer focus and minimum service turn-around time.



“We aim to provide our customers with the level of service and support expected from a progressive forward thinking company and by doing so, add value to their business operations” said John Horbach, Managing Director of Willtek Communications Ltd.