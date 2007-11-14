Sanmina-SCI may sell its personal and<br>business computing division

Sanmina-SCI reaffirmed its intentions of separating the personal and business computing business unit, from its core operations either by means of a sale or other disposition of the business.

This business unit includes the company's personal computing and industry standard server businesses, their related BTO/CTO operations in Mexico and Hungary and their associated logistics activities. Sanmina-SCI expects the disposition of this business to occur over the next twelve months.