Siemens claims world’s fastest placement machine

Siemens said the SIPLACE X4i has the world’s highest real performance. According to the IPC standard, its 20-nozzle heads achieve a true placement performance rating of over 100,000 cph.

The machine was unveiled at the on going Productronica Show in Munich, Germany. Siemens said “the secret for this innovation is the i-Placement, a placement concept that improves the machine’s performance significantly”. It also supports new, intelligent line concepts for more productivity and features maximum flexibility and quality. It can even place 01005 components without slowing down. With a 40 percent higher placement rate and maximum accuracy, the SIPLACE X4i has a leg up on the competition in terms of investment protection as well.



SIPLACE’s engineers developed a completely new placement concept for the SIPLACE X4i and called it i-Placement: Both heads operate simultaneously and populate one board each completely independently of each other. This innovation achieves significant performance improvements. The new concept is predestined for producing different products or different versions of the same product on a single line.