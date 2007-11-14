Wistron quits building Xbox 360

According to sources, EMS Provider Wistron has phased out the production of Microsoft’s Xbox 360.

Wistron accounted for 40% of the shipments, Flextronics 40% and Celestica 20%. Flextronics has now taken over the majority of the Xbox 360 orders, increasing its OEM production to over 60% of total shipments, while Celestica still remains as a second OEM. Wistron is said to giving up the production due to low margins.