iNEMI Names Manager of Operations Europe

The International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI), an industry-led consortium, today announced that Grace O'Malley has joined iNEMI as manager of operations-Europe. She will coordinate the consortium's activities in Europe, providing “on-the-ground” resources in the region.

"We have built a strong support base for our roadmap activities among research institutions and electronics manufacturing companies in Europe,” said Bob Pfahl, vice president of operations for iNEMI.



"Now, we will be working to increase European participation in our deployment activities, and will also be looking for opportunities to interface and work closely with other industry associations and consortia here in Europe. The addition of Grace to the iNEMI team gives us a truly international presence, complementing our resources in North America and Asia", he added.



iNEMI focuses the expertise of approximately 70 of the leading OEMs, EMS providers, equipment vendors, materials suppliers and software vendors on the issues and problems facing the electronics manufacturing industry today. As a consortium, it provides a neutral environment in which partners and competitors can collectively anticipate future technology and business needs and effectively develop collaborative courses of action to meet those needs. Deliverables to industry include technology roadmaps, projects focused on deployment of technology and business practices plus standards development, and leadership forums on emerging topics.



O’Malley has more than ten years experience in the electronics industry, with a background in materials and manufacturing research. She was most recently manager of Motorola’s Advanced Technology Center in Brazil, where she set up and led a multidisciplinary research team. Also while at Motorola, she was involved in development of flip chip capabilities, conductive adhesives and smart cards. Prior to joining Motorola she was a research engineer at the National Microelectronics Research Center (now the Tyndall National Institute) in Cork, Ireland.



O’Malley holds eight US patents. She received her bachelors degree in electrical engineering with honors at University College Cork (Ireland), and her masters in materials and manufacturing engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago).



"I am looking forward to working with iNEMI members in Europe, and to broadening the consortium’s activities within the region," said O’Malley. “I also hope to be able to involve more European companies in iNEMI initiatives, whether it’s roadmapping or deployment activities. The more organizations that we can get involved, the greater the benefit for each individual organization as well as for industry as a whole.”