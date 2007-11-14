Zarlink names Oleg Khaykin to the Board

Zarlink Semiconductor Inc. has announced the appointment of Oleg Khaykin to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Khaykin brings over 20 years of strategic, operational and international management experience to his role with Zarlink. Mr. Khaykin previously served on the Board of Directors of Legerity, and also holds advisory board positions with two technology venture capital funds.



Mr. Khaykin is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with Amkor Technology, a leading provider of advanced semiconductor assembly and test services with 22,000 employees worldwide. In this position, he is responsible for Amkor’s sales, marketing, research and development and manufacturing operations as well as corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and intellectual property initiatives.



Prior to joining Amkor, Mr. Khaykin was the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Conexant Systems Inc./Mindspeed, a company that designs, develops and sells semiconductors for networking applications. Mr. Khaykin also spent eight years with The Boston Consulting Group, a strategic consulting firm. Mr. Khaykin began his career as a senior development engineer and product manager with Motorola.



“Mr. Khaykin brings proven expertise in building and growing high technology companies,” said Dr. Henry Simon, Chairman of the Board, Zarlink Semiconductor. “Mr. Khaykin’s strategic business development background, coupled with his experience on the Legerity Board of Directors, will benefit Zarlink as we target new voice-over-packet markets to grow the business.”