Universal Instruments to launch quadris-3 at Productronica

Universal Instruments has expanded the capabilities of its Quadris platform by introducing an upgraded and enhanced quad-gantry Quadris-3 model based upon the Quadris-S platform.

The Quadris-3 is able to achieve the highest throughput-per-machine footprint in its class and the widest part range for high-speed gantry style machines without changing heads. It will be unveiled at the coming Productronica tradeshow on 13 November in Munich, Germany.



The new Quadris-3 will improve the performance and scalability of Quadris line solutions and deliver the capability to achieve better throughput and higher productivity.



Based on the configuration of Quadris-S with proven reliability and outstanding performance, Quadris-3 is able to achieve a maximum throughput of up to 95,000cph by maximizing SW sequences and minimizing delay times between motion sequences.



Heinz Dommel, Asia Sales Director of Universal Instruments, said, “The Quadris platform is already well positioned into Universal Instruments surface mounting product portfolio. With improved throughput and performance, the newly launched Quadris-3 will certainly continue to satisfy customers in high speed chip placement market segment.”