BASF opens new production plant in Germany

After a construction period of around 15 months, the Electronic Materials Center Europe at BASF's Ludwigshafen site is now complete.

The production plant for process chemicals for the semiconductor industry is fully integrated in the Verbund and secures supplies to customers throughout Europe. The double digit million Euro investment has created sixty jobs in Ludwigshafen.



After completion of the qualification activities at the end of 2007, routine production will commence at the Electronic Materials Center Europe on January 1, 2008. From then onwards, research, product development (including state-of-the-art analytics and a clean room laboratory), marketing and sales will be integrated at a single location at BASF’s Ludwigshafen Verbund site.



The production center also contributes to optimizing the logistics process for electronic chemicals: the Electronic Materials Center Europe has its own storage facilities, ensuring compliance with high standards of supply security.