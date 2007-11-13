Plexus appoints new director of European sales

Plexus UK has announced that Frazer Berry has joined the company as director of European sales.

Berry will play a key role in Plexus’ growth plans for the industrial, wireless and wireline sectors throughout Europe.



Berry joins Plexus from Flextronics International where he spent two years as strategic account manager. Previously, he spent seventeen years in a variety of Sales and Business Development roles at IBM – Technology Group and Kyocera – Electronics. He joins Plexus’ European business development team based at the company’s European HQ in Kelso.