Philips sales to increase by 10% in Hungary

Electronics manufacturer Philips expect its sales for this year to go up by minimum 10% in Hungary.

In the past year hygiene products sales have increased 20%, the flat-screen tv’s sales have *grown *30%, lighting sales have gain 6% while the sales of household appliances have increased 4%. Appliances segment rose by 20%. The company did not want to reveal absolute figures for Hungary, local media reports.