Coretec & XACT PCB rolls out Gemini-X

Coretec Inc has announced the continued deployment of XACT PCB's Gemini-X PCB registration system at the company's Denver facility.

Gareth Parry, CTO of Coretec Inc said "The Gemini-X system from XACT PCB was installed in our Toronto operation at the start of this year and it has given us a significant yield and leadtime advantage on complex high-layer-count production. Our Denver facility targets leading-edge quick turn prototype and mid-volume production and we have recently installed the Excellon Intelli-DrillR to further increase its capability. We have adopted the XACT Gemini-X software to further increase advanced registration capability across our sites."



Neil Chilton, Sales and Marketing Director of XACT PCB said "we are delighted that Coretec have implemented our Gemini-X Linear Plus registration system in the two divisions. The system has demonstrated a proven advantage in Coretec Toronto and we are confident of further improvements in yield and capability the Denver facility too."