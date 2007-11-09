Aspocomp CEO resigns

Related to Aspocomp's business arrangements, Maija-Liisa Friman will resign from her position as the company's CEO on November 9.

It has been agreed with the company's Board of Directors that she will be available in an advisory role.



Isto Hantila (49), M.Sc. (Eng.), has been appointed new CEO of Aspocomp Group Oyj with effect from November 9. Mr. Hantila is currently Chairman of the Board of Efore Plc and Selmic Oy. He has previously worked as CEO in Perlos Corporation from 2004 to 2006, in various management roles in a Swiss company Ascom Group from 1991 to 2003, his latest role being a member in the Executive Management Team, and before this in several management roles in Fiskars Power System from 1983 to 1991.



Provided the agreements with Meadville Holdings Limited will be carried out, most of Aspocomp's business will be transferred to the joint venture owned by Aspocomp and Meadville. Consequently, Mr. Hantila's primary task will be to plan and complete the related structural changes in the Aspocomp Group.