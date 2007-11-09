2Bepresent expand services

Lev Shapiro, Component Master, joins 2Bepresent team and takes the roll of Component Engineering Services. The company has released a new service to support their customers in South Africa, Turkey, Greece and Eastern Europe countries.

Lev Shapiro has a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and the Master Degree of Patent Expert.



He has over 35 years experience in electronics, in which 15 years in electronic hardware design (with 7 patents) and more than 20 years in Component Engineering. Lev Shapiro is involved in many projects requiring the technical support for conversion of electronic devices and systems to RoHS (Lead-Free) compliance.



"2BePresent strategy is to bring the manufactures we represent as close to its customers as possible," said David Mahal, 2BePresent CEO. "Our commitment to both customers and distribution channels to develop a regional spirit, build a communication channel as we speak the local language, focus on demand creation and increase market share, making it easier for customers and distributors to reach technical support, price protection, establish a seamless flow of information along the supply chain from Customers to Suppliers, expand customer base and applications, and reduce cost. Our people, that speak their language is an essential element of our strategy success, and our expansion to all new Eastern European markets making sure we cover every corner within the territory. Lev will add a vital service of cost reduction, demand creation, and BOM analysis for RoHS complaint".