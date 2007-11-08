Toshiba France signs a frame<br>agreement for Pricer ESL

Toshiba France signed a frame agreement for delivery of the Pricer ESL system to 11 Système U stores (hypermarkets and supermarkets) in the south of France.

This agreement has been concluded between Toshiba and Système U represented by Mr Prou, president of Système U south area and owner of Hyper U Agde which will be the first store to be implemented. The roll is expected to be carried out by the fist quarter 2008. Planned deliveries are valued at more than 1 000 000 Euros and include both Continuum ESL displays, as well as Pricer’s new Dot Matrix TM displays. This agreement strongly strengthens the Pricer ESL penetration in the Système U group.