Lenovo eyeing two locations in Europe

Chinese based computer maker Lenovo is currently in talks to decide a location for a new European manufacturing facility. This European plant will create thousands of jobs.

Ireland could be the country where the company will establish the production as one third of all computers sold in Europe are manufactured in Ireland, bbj reports. The company is also looking for locations in Eastern Europe such as Poland and Hungary.



According to Milko van Duijl, president of Lenovo EMEA the company will soon make a final announcement. “At present we are choosing between two specific locations and the process shouldn’t take too long,” van Dyjl said.