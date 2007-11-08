Rebound opens new operation in UK and Asia

Rebound has formally opened its operation in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire UK and in South-East based initially in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, mainland China.

The Company has employed three directors David Myers Managing Director, Nigel Copely Sales Director and Debbie Myers Operations Director. All former employees and senior managers within a UK stock-listed franchise distributor. The initial Northern Team comprises of three additional staff in Sales and Administration. The Team has been set up to develop, support and focus on the North of England and will eventually include Scotland and Ireland.



For the office in China the company has appointed a Managing Director, Mr Laurence King, who has several years experience working in China for an international CEM, to head up the operation.



The Hong Kong arm of Rebound will focus on developing supplier relationships with the aim of securing a sustainable supply chain of cost-effective, quality-tested electronic components from the region, whereas the Shenzhen representation office will be predominantly engaged in the marketing of Rebound's services within the mainland Chinese market.