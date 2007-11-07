Sanmina-SCI selects MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated, a provider of business intelligence software, today announced that Sanmina-SCI Corporation has selected MicroStrategy as its business intelligence provider across its organization.

Sanmina-SCI selected MicroStrategy to gain enhanced visibility into critical areas of its business, including sales, marketing, procurement, financial operations, and supply chain systems. MicroStrategy was selected for its self-service infrastructure, common enterprise data model, and ease of deployment for Sanmina-SCI's sites worldwide.



"We chose MicroStrategy because we needed a fully integrated business intelligence platform that was easy to deploy and easy to use for our diverse user population around the world," said Manesh Patel, CIO of Sanmina-SCI. "With MicroStrategy's powerful analytics and intuitive Web interface, our personnel can make data-driven decisions to improve operational and financial performance."



"We are delighted that Sanmina-SCI selected MicroStrategy as its business intelligence provider," said MicroStrategy's COO Sanju Bansal. "Leading technology and manufacturing companies, like Sanmina-SCI, are choosing MicroStrategy's industrial-strength platform to assist in gaining increased transparency into their operations and making revenue-generating decisions."