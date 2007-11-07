Flextronics & Edgeware in IPTV deal

Edgeware announced that it has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement with Flextronics to produce Edgeware´s product platform, the Orbit 2x IPTV server.

Flextronics will assume turnkey responsibility for supplying Edgeware´s products from its SBS (Special Business Solution) site in Karlskrona, Sweden. How big this order is for Flextronics has not been revealed.



“To meet the rapidly increasing demand for our Orbit 2x IPTV server, especially from the large service providers, we are now taking the next step in securing a global end to end manufacturing and logistics source.”, says Joachim Roos, CEO of Edgeware. “In Flextronics, a highly respected supplier with a global presence, we are confident to have found the best partner to assist us in scaling our business.”



"Flextronics is always working to optimize our Customers position and ability to perform in their marketplace by providing services from our “Design-Build-Ship” portfolio. Our Special Business Solutions concept enables our customers to act locally and if needed play globally.”, says Mattias Lindhe, Sr Sales Director for Flextronics. “We are very pleased to have been selected as a strategic partner for Edgeware.”