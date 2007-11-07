Dage appoints Philip Vere,<br>as MD Bond Testing Division

Dage Precision Industries has announced the appointment of Philip Vere as Managing Director of the Bond Testing Division. Phil will have worldwide responsibility for all aspects of the business.

Phil joins Dage after 25 years with Instron, a manufacture of test equipment and services. In that time he held various senior positions in the materials and structural testing divisions.



Geraint Rees President of DPI commented "This appointment is in line with Dage’s strategy to focus on the core business and continue the growth that Dage has achieved over the last years. Phil brings with him the management experience and skills to drive this business forward”



Phil Vere stated, “Dage has established an impressive market leading position in the field of bond testing in the electronics industry. We lead the industry with new techniques such as High Speed and the 4000HS product. Clearly one of the reasons for Dage becoming an industry standard has been the close working relationships with our customers. Dage is now uniquely positioned to continue to expand its range of products and services within the electronics and related industries. The time is right to do that.”