S3 opens design center in Silicon Valley

Ireland based company Silicon & Software Systems (S3) has opened an engineering design center in the heart of Silicon Valley to provide improved local support to its existing client base and additional business development resources to further growth in the North American market.

The company is currently recruiting engineers and sales/business development professionals to serve S3’s consumer systems and semiconductor clients in their target markets: home, healthcare, mobile, silicon and networking. S3 has more than 300 engineers working in six development centers around the world. The Silicon Valley design center will be integrated into S3’s worldwide network to better serve North American based clients. The center will be directed by Paul Kavanagh, General Manager, S3 North America.



“Whether we are providing complex systems design expertise, mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP), or software solutions, our customers are always our priority and being able to service their needs more effectively in their local markets is critical to their success, “ said John O’Brien, S3 chief executive officer. “S3’s decision to expand into this marketplace is in line with the company’s growth strategy to secure leadership positions in our target markets. S3 has brought a unique combination of proven silicon, software and consumer systems knowledge to this region for some years now and I am confident of our ability to continue to grow our business successfully here.”